Left Menu
Development News Edition

Elton John calls for wider HIV testing to end new cases in England by 2030

Singer Elton John has joined leading British HIV/AIDS charities in calling for wider HIV testing to halt new transmissions in England within a decade, amid concerns that COVID-19 has affected access to tests and medication. To mark Worlds AIDS Day on Tuesday, England's first HIV Commission - established by the Terrence Higgins Trust (THT), National AIDS Trust (NAT) and Elton John AIDS Foundation - will publish 20 recommendations to eradicate new HIV cases by 2030.

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-12-2020 01:10 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 00:45 IST
Elton John calls for wider HIV testing to end new cases in England by 2030
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Singer Elton John has joined leading British HIV/AIDS charities in calling for wider HIV testing to halt new transmissions in England within a decade, amid concerns that COVID-19 has affected access to tests and medication.

To mark Worlds AIDS Day on Tuesday, England's first HIV Commission - established by the Terrence Higgins Trust (THT), National AIDS Trust (NAT) and Elton John AIDS Foundation - will publish 20 recommendations to eradicate new HIV cases by 2030. They call for HIV testing to be standard practice for patients registering with a new doctor, undergoing routine smear tests or being admitted to hospitals' emergency departments.

Under the charities' proposals, tests would also be available at pharmacies in areas with a high prevalence of HIV. "One thing we've learned this year is the importance of testing and testing for HIV is at the core of ending new cases of HIV in England," said John, whose charity has raised almost half a billion dollars in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

"Making HIV testing available and normalised throughout the health service not only means people can be treated but by testing becoming routine, this removes some of the stigma that's holding us back," he said in a statement. More than 38 million people worldwide are currently infected with HIV, and the AIDS pandemic has killed about 33 million people since it began in the 1980s.

Approximately 100,000 people in Britain are living with HIV. 'STIGMA AND DISCRIMINATION'

The HIV Commission will recommend that England aim to become the first country to end new HIV transmissions by 2030, striving for an 80% reduction by 2025. "That goal is completely attainable," Deborah Gold, chief executive of the NAT told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "But it won't be if we don't do anything to achieve it and just carry on the way we are."

Concerns have grown in recent months that coronavirus lockdowns might have hampered recent advances that saw new cases in Britain drop by 10% between 2018 and 2019 and by 34% since 2014, according to THT figures. But while access to PrEP, the daily anti-HIV pill, and HIV tests might have faltered, the countrywide lockdowns may have had a beneficial effect in terms of breaking the "chain of HIV transmissions" as fewer people were having sex, Gold said.

"It's too soon to know what's going on in terms of new HIV diagnoses," she added. Ant Babajee was working as a BBC journalist in southwest England when he was diagnosed with HIV in 2007.

Alongside the initiative, Babajee, 42, is calling on the British government to provide a national framework and specialist support for people currently living with HIV. "Even if we get to that brilliant target of zero new cases of HIV by 2030, there will still be a lot of us, like me, living with HIV," he said. "And it's absolutely vital that we tackle the stigma and discrimination that surround HIV."

The British government is due to respond to the HIV Commission's recommendations on Tuesday.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

Ontario, Canada Launches Virtual Business Mission to India

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Benazir Bhutto's youngest daughter makes political debut at PDM rally in Multan

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, the youngest daughter of Pakistans slain prime minister Benazir Bhutto, made her political debut in Multan on Monday at a rally of the Pakistan Democratic Movement PDM, the 11-party Opposition alliance. In her speech,...

Biden names top economic team to focus on recovery from pandemic

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden named several women to his top economic policy team on Monday, including former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as Treasury secretary nominee, setting the stage for diversity and a focus on recovery from th...

Voting for 11 UP Legislative Council seats on Tuesday, results on Dec 3

Biennial election for 11 seats of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council will take place on Tuesday and the results declared on December 3, officials said on Monday. Voting will take place from 8 am to 5 pm.Additional Chief Secretary Home Aw...

Biden, Harris send greetings on Guru Nanak's 551st birth anniversary

Sending their warmest wishes on the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, President-elect Joe Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris on Monday said the founder of Sikhisms timeless and universal message of compassion and unity can inspire ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020