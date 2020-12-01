Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Cinema under the stars' offers Indonesians safe entertainment amid pandemic

Perched on a hilltop overlooking the Indonesian city of Bandung neat lines of teepee-style tents are set up each evening on a patch of lawn in front of a large screen. Known as 'Cinema Under the Stars', the outdoor camp-style movie space opened two months ago in the capital of Indonesia's most populous province of West Java with the aim of keeping people both entertained and socially distanced.

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2020 08:50 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 08:50 IST
'Cinema under the stars' offers Indonesians safe entertainment amid pandemic

Perched on a hilltop overlooking the Indonesian city of Bandung neat lines of teepee-style tents are set up each evening on a patch of lawn in front of a large screen.

Known as 'Cinema Under the Stars', the outdoor camp-style movie space opened two months ago in the capital of Indonesia's most populous province of West Java with the aim of keeping people both entertained and socially distanced. "Movies are usually watched indoors... but now we have this outdoor cinema with the view of Bandung," said 20-year-old local resident Lidia Utari.

"And what's more interesting is that they use tents here, so I wanted to give it a try," she added. Supplied with pillows, blankets and snacks, each tent is also equipped with hand sanitiser and disinfectant in line with health protocols, organisers say.

Moviegoers sit at the entrance to the tents with small tables in front with food and drink, all lit up by candlelight. No more than three people are allowed to use each of the 28 tents, which are spaced about 1.5 metres to 2 metres apart (5 to 6.6 ft).

The cost for each tent is 215,000 rupiah ($15.25) per movie. "We started this business during the pandemic, that's why we were brainstorming about how to attract visitors as people have a thirst for entertainment in times like these," said Ilham Fahri Suhada, one of the organisers.

With more than 530,000 infections and 16,000 deaths, Indonesia has the highest number of coronavirus cases and fatalities in Southeast Asia. Some health experts say limited testing and contact tracing, as well as a high positivity rate - the infection rate per person tested - indicate actual rates may be far higher.

Unlike many neighbours, the world's fourth most populous country with 270 million people has not had national lockdowns but has instead imposed localised social restrictions. While tents may not provide much additional protection from the virus, film-goers seem content with the setup.

"I don't have to worry (about COVID-19) here because they carry out proper health protocols," said Juliatun Hasanah, 21. ($1 = 14,100.0000 rupiah) (Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Michael Perry)

Also Read: Taiwan to curb flow of Indonesian workers after COVID-19 spike

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

Ontario, Canada Launches Virtual Business Mission to India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

30 named storms: Record hurricane season comes to a close

A record-setting Atlantic hurricane season that saw the highest number of named storms officially came to a close Monday. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season set multiple records while...

Death toll from COVID-19 tops 173,000 in Brazil

Brasilia Brazil, December 1 ANISputnik Brazil registered 21,138 new infections and 287 new deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, raising its national caseload to 6,335,878 and death toll to 173,120, the Health Ministry reported Monday....

Singhu, Tikri borders closed, Delhi Traffic Police asks commuters to take alternative routes

In view of the ongoing farmers agitation in the national capital, the Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday appealed to citizens to take alternative routes as the Singhu Delhi-Haryana and the Tikri Borders remained closed due to the protests. Tra...

Peter Dinklage to star in reboot of 'Toxic Avenger'

Game of Thrones, star Peter Dinklage is all set to star in the reboot of Legendarys The Toxic Avenger. According to Variety, the contemporary reimagining of Troma Entertainments 1984 hit, will be written and directed by Macon Blair.The Emmy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020