Odisha artist creates sand sculpture to spread awareness on World AIDS Day

Taking a step forward on the occasion of World AIDS Day to spread awareness against the disease, Odisha sand artist Subal Moharana created a sand sculpture highlighting a red ribbon, the universal symbol of global solidarity and shared responsibility in a fight against HIV.

ANI | Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) | Updated: 01-12-2020 09:26 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 09:26 IST
The sand sculpture created by Subal Moharana to spread awareness about World AIDS day. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Taking a step forward on the occasion of World AIDS Day to spread awareness against the disease, Odisha sand artist Subal Moharana created a sand sculpture highlighting a red ribbon, the universal symbol of global solidarity and shared responsibility in a fight against HIV. World AIDS Day is celebrated on December 1 every year to fight against HIV and show support for people living with the disease. It was first celebrated in 1988.The World Health Organisation (WHO) has chosen to focus on "Global solidarity, resilient HIV services" as the theme for World AIDS Day this year.

The beautiful sand art created by Moharana was sculpted on a beach in Bhubaneswar on Monday, the eve of World AIDS Day. Speaking to ANI, Moharana said that he hoped that his work would make people, especially the younger generation more aware about the disease.

"People across the world are suffering from AIDS. I have made this sculpture to spread awareness. I hope that the world will soon be free of this disease. It is the collective responsibility of the whole world, especially the young generation, to reduce its spread," the popular sand artist said. The sculpture featured a red ribbon around a globe, with the slogan 'Global solidarity, Share responsibility'. (ANI)

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

Ontario, Canada Launches Virtual Business Mission to India

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

