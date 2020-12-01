Left Menu
COVID-19: Wockhardt in discussions with vaccine developers to offer drug substance

According to the company, the UK government has reserved one fill and finish production line at Wockhardt UK for its exclusive use for 18 months in order to guarantee the supply of vaccines required to fight against COVID-19. "We are in discussions with a number of vaccine developers worldwide offering both drug substance, and fill and finish manufacturing, because most of the companies want drug substance as well as formulation product," Wockhardt Chairman Habil Khorakiwala said during a virtual media conference.

COVID-19: Wockhardt in discussions with vaccine developers to offer drug substance
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Drug firm Wockhardt on Tuesday said it is in discussions with a number of global COVID-19 vaccine developers to offer drug substance as well as fill and finish manufacturing facilities to them. According to the company, the UK government has reserved one fill and finish production line at Wockhardt UK for its exclusive use for 18 months in order to guarantee the supply of vaccines required to fight against COVID-19.

"We are in discussions with a number of vaccine developers worldwide offering both drug substance, and fill and finish manufacturing, because most of the companies want drug substance as well as formulation product," Wockhardt Chairman Habil Khorakiwala said during a virtual media conference. Wockhardt is offering such options as a contract manufacturing organisation activity or as distribution rights, depending on what they want, he added.

