Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dutch make masks mandatory as new coronavirus cases taper

Violators can be fined up to 95 euros ($114). From March through September, the government did not recommend pubic use of cloth masks other than on public transport, following advice from the National Institute for Health (RIVM). 30 the government changed tack and decided to "strongly advise" the use of masks in crowded public places, as most health authorities now recommend.

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2020 18:54 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 18:54 IST
Dutch make masks mandatory as new coronavirus cases taper

A law mandating the use of face masks to slow the spread of coronavirus went into effect in the Netherlands on Tuesday, completing a gradual turnabout in policy.

With the country in a "partial lockdown" since Oct. 13, health authorities said new cases had fallen to 33,949 in the week ended Dec. 1, down slightly from 36,931 cases in the week ended Nov. 24. A requirement that masks be worn in public buildings, including schools, supermarkets and restaurants, will be imposed for an initial three months. Violators can be fined up to 95 euros ($114).

From March through September, the government did not recommend pubic use of cloth masks other than on public transport, following advice from the National Institute for Health (RIVM). The World Health Organization began recommending their use in public places when maintaining social distance was impossible from June. But RIVM head Jaap van Dissel asserted there was no compelling scientific evidence for their effectiveness and theorized that using them might lead people to disregard the more important social-distancing rules.

However, on Sept. 30 the government changed tack and decided to "strongly advise" the use of masks in crowded public places, as most health authorities now recommend. That advice has not widely been followed in the Netherlands, and it is not clear whether the law will be enforced. Despite the government's advice, the RIVM website says that any benefit from wearing cloth masks will "probably be modest".

Making the measure mandatory required parliament to adopt a special law to overcome constitutional guarantees on personal freedoms. ($1 = 0.8348 euros)

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopia war may turn into guerrilla insurgency

Ethiopias nearly month-long war against rebellious northern forces may be transforming into a guerrilla conflict, experts said on Tuesday, even though federal troops declared victory after capturing the Tigrayan regional capital at the week...

Bengaluru accounts for biggest share of user base: Stack Overflow

Stack Overflow, a platform for developers, on Tuesday said about 15 per cent of the visits on its public platform are from India, and Bengaluru accounts for the largest share of its global user base. Stack Overflow, which has formed a strat...

Two killed by car in pedestrian zone in German town

Two people were killed and up to 15 injured on Tuesday when they were hit by a car in a pedestrian area of the western German city of Trier, the citys mayor said, according to public broadcaster SWR.Police said several people had been kille...

UK's Johnson urges lawmakers to back regional COVID-19 restrictions

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged lawmakers to support his new system of regional coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday, arguing in the face of criticism from his party that the system was needed to keep the virus under control. More...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020