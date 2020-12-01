Left Menu
Guj: Ahmedabad records 332 new COVID-19 cases; 10 more deaths

Apart from this, 321 patients were discharged from various hospitals, taking the count of recoveries to 45,160, the official said. Ahmedabad city recorded 311 new cases and 299 recoveries, while 22 recoveries and 21 new infections were reported from the rural parts of the district.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 01-12-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 20:46 IST
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pxhere

The coronavirus caseload in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district rose to 50,409 on Tuesday, after 332 persons tested positive for the infection, an official from the health department said. The district alone accounted for 22 per cent of the 1,477 latest infections reported in the state, the official said.

With 10 more casualties, Ahmedabad also reported the highest number of deaths in the state that raised the toll to 2,070, he said. Apart from this, 321 patients were discharged from various hospitals, taking the count of recoveries to 45,160, the official said.

Ahmedabad city recorded 311 new cases and 299 recoveries, while 22 recoveries and 21 new infections were reported from the rural parts of the district. As per a bulletin released by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, the city's north-west zone accounts for 494 active cases, which is the highest, followed by the west zone with 435 and south-west zone with 422 cases.

Of the city's seven zones, the east zone has 291 active cases, which is the lowest, it was stated. Rural Ahmedabad has so far reported 3,563 COVID-19 cases, which include 3,465 recoveries, the official added.

Meanwhile, bed occupancy for COVID-19 in the city's private hospitals stood at around 88 per cent, with 2,815 out of 3,204 beds across 98 hospitals being occupied, the Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association said..

