Need to prevent AIDS by taking precautions, raising awareness: Karnataka Health Minister

Karnataka Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Tuesday said that AIDS must be prevented from spreading by taking precautions and conducting awareness programmes. Speaking at a programme to mark AIDS Day at Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI), he said, "The theme of 2020 is 'Ending the HIV/AIDS Epidemic: Resilience and Impact.' We must come together to fight this with unity and resilience, he added. When the COVID-19 outbreak came to light, the foremost message to fight against the virus and not against the people. It applies to all diseases. HIV and AIDS patients must not be subjected to stigma."

He said that AIDS-related deaths have considerably reduced over the years due to health care facilities. "Due to HIV health care, even 99-year-old patients are living a healthy life. This has been made possible with free medical facilities through Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka by PM Narendra Modi", the Minister said.

"In Karnataka, 280 HIV-infected people had contracted COVID-19", informed the Minister. "However, contrary to the earlier fear that the lives of HIV affected might be in danger if they are infected by COVID-19, 275 out of 280 people are alive and their health is in stable condition", he added.

Elaborating on health care facilities offered to HIV patients, he said that health centers have been instructed to provide free medicines up to Rs 5 lakhs annually. "This applies to patients with APL and BPL cards", he added.

"Approval is given to Vydehi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre to conduct trials for COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine is expected to be ready soon", he added. (ANI)