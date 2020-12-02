Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Top U.S. health officials announced plans to start vaccinating Americans by mid-December, while the UK parliament approved regional restrictions and the United Nations urged all countries to designate seafarers as key workers against the backdrop of travel restrictions. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2020 11:13 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 11:07 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Top U.S. health officials announced plans to start vaccinating Americans by mid-December, while the UK parliament approved regional restrictions and the United Nations urged all countries to designate seafarers as key workers against the backdrop of travel restrictions.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* Securing a vaccine for all European countries will be a top priority for Portugal when it takes over the presidency of the European Union next January, Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa said. * France said the number of people hospitalised for COVID-19 infections fell by more than 600 to go below the 28,000 threshold for the first time since Nov. 4.

* Turkey's daily COVID-19 death toll hit a record high, as Turks braced for new restrictive measures. AMERICAS

* The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will soon shorten the length of self-quarantine recommended to 10 days, or 7 days with a negative test, from the current 14-day period. * Indigenous people, health workers and those aged 75 years and older will be at the front of the line to be vaccinated, Brazil's Health Ministry said as it unveiled a four-stage preliminary plan for national immunization.

* Mexico's government was due to sign a contract on Wednesday with pharmaceutical company Pfizer for the delivery of its vaccine. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Japan aims to allow "large-scale" numbers of overseas visitors to attend next year's Tokyo Olympics without mandatory vaccinations or quarantine, provided they submit negative test results and download tracking apps, the Nikkei business daily reported. * Tennis Australia (TA) expects to exhaust most of its A$80 million ($59.01 million) reserves to maintain funding to the sport as it deals with significant costs in staging the Australian Open.

* India may not need to vaccinate all of its 1.3 billion people if it manages to inoculate a critical mass and break the transmission of the coronavirus, government officials said. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Hamas's Gaza leader, Yehya Al-Sinwar, has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesman for the Islamist militant group, which runs the Palestinian territory, said. * Lewis Hamilton will miss the Sakhir Formula One Grand Prix in Bahrain after testing positive for COVID-19.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Johnson & Johnson said health regulators in Europe and Canada had started a real-time review of its vaccine candidate after preliminary results showed that the shot triggered the production of antibodies and immune cells.

* Moderna Inc and Pfizer-BioNTech are in a tight race to launch their COVID-19 vaccines in Europe after both applied for emergency European Union approval. * Serum Institute of India, which has partnered with AstraZeneca to manufacture its vaccine, will continue to test a two full dose regimen of the shot despite it showing a lower success rate than a half and full dose regimen in pivotal trials.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Asian shares shed early gains from a strong Wall Street lead on Wednesday, as some investors booked profits on a stellar run to record highs, but hope for additional U.S. economic stimulus and a vaccine kept market sentiment well supported.

* The Bank of Japan is ready to extend beyond March a range of steps aimed at easing corporate funding strains, suggesting a decision could come as early as this month. * Australia's economy rebounded sharply in the third quarter from a recession as consumer spending surged, though the country's top central banker signalled monetary policy will stay accommodative for a while.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Top Indian diplomat in Pak wants to explain India's stance on Jadhav's counsel appointment: IHC told

The counsel for the Indian High Commission in Pakistan has informed the Islamabad High Court that Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia wants to explain Indias stance over appointment of a lawyer for death-row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav...

After Lucknow, Ghaziabad to raise money through municipal bonds: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said Ghaziabad will be the next local body in the state which will be raising money through the issuance of municipal bonds. Lucknow has become the first city in Uttar Pradesh and se...

With Kataria at Bata helm, footprints of Indian-origin corporate honchos expand

The footprints of Indian-origin corporate executives at multinationals is expanding, with Sandeep Kataria taking over the reins of footwear major Bataas its global chief executive officer. From FMCG majors to IT titans, Kataria joins the le...

Porsche appoints Manolito Vujicic as head of India operations

Luxury sports car maker Porsche on Wednesday said it has appointed Manolito Vujicic 48 as the new head of India operations. Porsche Middle East and Africa FZE announces the appointment of Vujicic as the new Head of its Division in India, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020