Left Menu
Development News Edition

France to make borders checks to stop people skiing abroad - PM

France will make random borders checks to stop people getting infected with COVID-19 by crossing into countries where ski resorts remain open, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Wednesday. The measures, also aimed at appeasing French resorts operators complaining of an uneven playing field, will apply to France's borders with Switzerland and Spain, where it is expected ski slopes will be open during the festive season.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 02-12-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 14:36 IST
France to make borders checks to stop people skiing abroad - PM
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

France will make random borders checks to stop people getting infected with COVID-19 by crossing into countries where ski resorts remain open, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Wednesday.

The measures, also aimed at appeasing French resorts operators complaining of an uneven playing field, will apply to France's borders with Switzerland and Spain, where it is expected ski slopes will be open during the festive season. "The goal is to avoid French citizens getting contaminated. That will be done by installing random checks at the borders," Castex told BFM TV, reiterating France's decision to keep its ski lifts closed at Christmas.

Germany and Italy share France's position but with Austria, as well as Spain and Switzerland, leaning towards opening its ski resorts, the topic has become divisive in Europe, even though Castex hinted there was still room for a agreement. "We'll put in place ... a quarantine, meaning we will proceed with random checks at the borders and the possibility for authorities to order a seven-day quarantine", the French Prime minister said.

"But diplomacy is still in play, the die has not been completely cast (on a European ski agreement)", Castex added. During the first wave of infections last season, some ski centres became breeding grounds for the coronavirus, accelerating its spread across Europe.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India will drive growth in global energy demand: Dharmendra Pradhan

India will drive the growth in global energy demand and an indigenous pathway has been laid to meet growing energy needs, said Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Wednesday. While addressing the Vision 2030 for oil ...

Italy's health minister hopes first COVID vaccines can start in January

Italy will launch a massive, free coronavirus vaccination programme early next year, with health workers and the elderly to be given priority, Health Minister Roberto Speranza told parliament on Wednesday.We finally see land, we have a clea...

Tennis-Women's tour aligns tournament categories with ATP

The Womens Tennis Association WTA will rename its tournament categories from next season to align with the mens ATP, a sign of further collaboration between the tours following a season that was severely disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.T...

Pope condemns "terroristic massacre" of Nigerian farmers

Pope Francis condemned on Wednesday the killing of scores of farmers and villagers in northeast Nigeria by suspected Islamist militants as a terroristic massacre that offended the name of God. Francis spoke of Saturdays attack during his we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020