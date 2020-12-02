Left Menu
Development News Edition

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

WHO tightens guidelines on mask-wearing People living in areas with where COVID-19 is spreading should always wear masks in shops, workplaces and schools that lack adequate ventilation, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 17:42 IST
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

Britain approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, becoming the West's first country to formally endorse a jab it said should reach the most vulnerable people by early next week. Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency granted emergency use approval to the vaccine, which they say is 95% effective, in record time - just 23 days since Pfizer published the first data from its final stage clinical trial.

"With 450 people dying of COVID-19 infection every day in the UK, the benefits of rapid vaccine approval outweigh the potential risks," said Andrew Hill, senior visiting research fellow in the Department of Pharmacology at the University of Liverpool. U.S. ready for domestic shipment of vaccines

The U.S. Transportation Department said Tuesday it had made preparations to enable the "immediate mass shipment" of COVID-19 vaccines and completed all necessary regulatory measures. U.S. agencies have been coordinating with private sector companies that will carry vaccines from manufacturing facilities to distribution centers and inoculation points.

The department is preparing to ensure deliveries of vaccine doses for about 40 million U.S. residents through January, or about 20 million a month, officials told Reuters. WHO tightens guidelines on mask-wearing

People living in areas with where COVID-19 is spreading should always wear masks in shops, workplaces and schools that lack adequate ventilation, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday. If they cannot maintain physical distancing of at least one meter (3 ft), people in those indoor locations - including children and students aged 12 or over - should wear a mask even if the spaces are well ventilated, it said in a tightening of its guidelines.

They should also wear masks outdoors if physical distancing cannot be maintained, it said. Swiss plough ahead with skiing despite neighbours' fears

Swiss ski resorts are ploughing ahead with preparations for the year-end holiday season despite pressure from neighbouring Italy, France and Germany to stay shut until the latest coronavirus wave passes. Health Minister Alain Berset has proposed limits on the capacity of ski lifts at Christmas and the New Year, but lift operators and mountain regions who already expect many foreign visitors to stay away during the festive period bristle at the added restrictions.

Verbier Mayor Eloi Rossier acknowledged feeling the heat from other countries, but said his town's ski economy was too important to simply call off the season. Australian state dances again

Australia's most populous state said that from Monday it would remove limits on the number of people at weddings, bars and religious services and end a ban on public venue dancing as a run of coronavirus-free days prompted a broad downgrade of social distancing rules. The changes announced by New South Wales on Wednesday come in time for Australia's summer holidays, and mark the biggest lifting of precautionary measures since a nationwide lockdowns began in March.

People in the state, where a third of Australia's 25 million population lives, would also be allowed to drink standing up at pubs, while seated outdoor events could host up to 5,000 people.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany says it chose longer approval process of COVID vaccines than UK to boost trust

Germany has opted for a longer procedure to approve COVID-19 vaccines than the emergency process chosen by Britain for the shot developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, because it wanted to increase confidence in vaccines, the countrys health mini...

UK govt looking at conduct of Arcadia directors -PM Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday the conduct of directors of collapsed fashion group Arcadia will be examined. The secretary of state for business, enterprise and skills Alok Sharma has written to the Insolvency Servic...

Vale sees 2021 iron ore output of 315-335 mln tonnes

Brazilian miner Vale said on Wednesday that it expects to produce 315-335 million tonnes of iron ore in 2021 after producing 300-305 million tonnes this year, missing a prior 2020 target of producing at least 310 million tonnes.Vale said in...

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Tyrese Gibson's feud is over, singer says

American singer-songwriter Tyrese Gibson recently opened up about his feud with Dwayne The Rock Johnson. According to Fox News, a beef developed between the two Fast and Furious franchise stars a few years ago when Gibson, voiced his disple...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020