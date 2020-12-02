FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Britain has approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, becoming the West's first country to formally endorse a jab it said should reach the most vulnerable people early next week - but the EU drug watchdog said its longer approval process was safer.

* Italy will launch a massive, free coronavirus vaccination programme early next year, with health workers and the elderly to be given priority, its health minister said. * Poland has signed a contract for 45 million vaccine doses, which will be free, its prime minister said as the country surpassed one million confirmed cases.

* Ukraine lifted weekend restrictions while Germany inched towards tougher lockdowns. * Norwegians can invite up to 10 guests in their homes on two separate occasions between Christmas and New Year, its prime minister said.

* Portugal's health authority chief tested positive, but displayed only mild symptoms. AMERICAS

* The U.S. Transportation Department said it has made preparations to enable the "immediate mass shipment" of COVID-19 vaccines and completed all necessary regulatory measures. * President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday will meet with American workers and business owners hit by COVID-19.

* With storms, coronavirus and drought, the number of people who suffer from severe food shortages has sharply increased across rural areas of Guatemala and Honduras. * Indigenous people, health workers and those aged 75 years and older will be at the front of the line to be vaccinated, Brazil's Health Ministry said as it unveiled a four-stage preliminary plan for national immunization.

* The Oscars 2021 will not be held virtually, according to Variety. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Suspected North Korean hackers have tried to break into at least nine health organizations, including pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson and vaccine developer Novavax , revealing a broader effort to target key players in the race to develop COVID-19 treatments. * COVID-19 "passports" showing peoples' inoculation and infection history will be hard to do in practice but are a good idea, Taiwan's health minister said.

* COVID-19 has forced nearly half a million South Korean test-takers and proctors to rethink their strategies ahead of a hyper-competitive 8-hour university entrance exam on Thursday. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Escalating Islamist violence in the Sahel has worsened food shortages that threaten millions in a region already hit by climate change, poverty and the pandemic. * ESwatini's prime minister, who tested positive two weeks ago, has been transferred to a hospital in South Africa for further treatment.

* A workshop in Gaza is struggling to export hand-crafted Christmas gifts to Europe and Bethlehem in Israeli-occupied West Bank. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Mexico's government is set to sign a contract with Pfizer on Wednesday for delivery of its vaccine. * Johnson & Johnson said health regulators in Europe and Canada had started a real-time review of its vaccine candidate.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * World stocks skirted towards record highs on the prospect of a vaccine and additional U.S. economic stimulus, though enthusiasm for riskier assets left the dollar stuck near a 2-1/2 year low.

* Thailand and Denmark are planning further stimulus to boost consumption. * The Development Bank of Latin America (CAF) approved a $500 million loan to Costa Rica to help offset the impact of the pandemic.

* Chinese industrial activity has snapped back to pre-coronavirus growth levels, but headline expansion masks struggles for smaller firms and looming pressures for exporters. (Compiled by Sarah Morland and Ramakrishnan M.; Edited by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)