Mahant Nritya Gopaldas condition stable, satisfactory, says Medanta hospital

The condition of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust chairman Mahant Nritya Gopaldas, who is undergoing treatment at Medanta hospital in Lucknow is currently "stable" and "satisfactory", the hospital said a medical bulletin on Wednesday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 02-12-2020 22:59 IST
Mahant Nritya Gopaldas condition stable, satisfactory, says Medanta hospital
Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust chairman Mahant Nritya Gopaldas (File photo).

The condition of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust chairman Mahant Nritya Gopaldas, who is undergoing treatment at Medanta hospital in Lucknow is currently "stable" and "satisfactory", the hospital said a medical bulletin on Wednesday. "Today, on December 2, his condition is stable and satisfactory. He is in ICU, under the strict observation of critical care experts," the medical bulletin signed by Dr Rakesh Kapoor, medical director of hospital said.

Gopaldas was admitted in critical condition at ICU ward of Medanta hospital on November 1 after complaints of trouble in breathing, the bulletin stated. On his return from Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the hospital to know the condition of Gopaldas. Adityanth met him and wished him a speedy recovery.

Adityanath also met the mother of Satish Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary who is admitted in the hospital and also wished her speedy recovery. (ANI)

