France new COVID-19 cases up 14,064 in 24 hours

France new COVID-19 cases up 14,064 in 24 hoursReuters | Paris | Updated: 03-12-2020 00:30 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 00:30 IST
French health authorities on Wednesday reported 14,064 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, up from Tuesday's 8,083.
The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 infections in hospitals rose by 313 in 24 hours to 37,002. This brought the total death tally to 53,816.
The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases now totals 2,244,635, the fifth highest tally in the world.
Also Read: French lawmakers debate bill on police images amid protests
- READ MORE ON:
- French