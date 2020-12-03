Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil regulator sets requirements for approval of COVID-19 vaccines

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 03-12-2020 00:55 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 00:51 IST
Brazil regulator sets requirements for approval of COVID-19 vaccines
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Brazil's health regulator Anvisa in a statement on Wednesday set the requirements for approving COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use in the country.

Anvisa said vaccine authorizations would be analyzed case-by-case and producers should still seek usual registration for the vaccines. To gain emergency approval, all vaccines must be in phase 3 of trials, Anvisa said.

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Peru reports much slower growth of coca plant cultivation than U.S. saw

Cultivation of the coca plant used to make cocaine slowed last year in Peru, the worlds leading producer of the narcotic along with Colombia, Perus anti-drug agency said on Tuesday in a report that contradicted the latest U.S. government fi...

Germany to extend COVID-19 restrictions until Jan. 10- Merkel

Germany will extend restrictive measures designed to stem a tide of new COVID-19 infections until Jan. 10, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday after talks with German state leaders. The measures, which had been due to expire on Dec. ...

White House says FDA commissioner meeting with White House chief of staff is routine

The White House on Wednesday pushed back against press reports that Food and Drug Administration commissioner Stephen Hahn had been called to the White House to explain delays in approving a Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, noting that such meet...

Spain caps year-end parties at 10 people, restricts domestic travel

The Spanish government agreed with regional authorities on Wednesday that a maximum of 10 people per household will be allowed to gather for the Christmas and New Year holidays to avoid spreading the coronavirus, Health Minister Salvador Il...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020