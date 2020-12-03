Brazil regulator sets requirements for approval of COVID-19 vaccines

Brazil regulator sets requirements for approval of COVID-19 vaccinesReuters | Brasilia | Updated: 03-12-2020 00:55 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 00:51 IST
Brazil's health regulator Anvisa in a statement on Wednesday set the requirements for approving COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use in the country.
Anvisa said vaccine authorizations would be analyzed case-by-case and producers should still seek usual registration for the vaccines. To gain emergency approval, all vaccines must be in phase 3 of trials, Anvisa said.
