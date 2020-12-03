Chief Secretary reviews preparedness for COVID-19 vaccination
Hyderabad, Dec 3 (PTI): Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Thursday directed officials to prepare a database of frontline health workers, police personnel and sanitation staff for administering COVID-19 vaccine on priority in the state. "Somesh Kumar, Chief Secretary, government of Telangana, directed the officials to prepare a data base of frontline health workers, police personnel and sanitation workers to cover on priority under COVID-19 vaccination in the state," an official press release said.
Kumar chaired the first meeting of the state-level steering committee which discussed preparedness for COVID-19 vaccination, it said. He asked various departments to work in coordination and make systematic arrangements for the first phase of COVID-19 vaccination.
Kumar reviewed the logistic arrangements, transportation, training of health personnel, cold chain facilities, mapping of health facilities, among others, it said. He also asked the officials to prepare a protocol for the vaccination centres, the release added.
