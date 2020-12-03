120 new COVID cases in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar, tally crosses 23K

Left Menu
On the bright side, 148 more patients got discharged during the period with the overall COVID-19 recoveries reaching 21,891. The death toll from the pandemic remained at 83 in Gautam Buddh Nagar with a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 03-12-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 21:28 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 120 new COVID-19 cases that pushed the district's infection tally to 23,095 on Thursday, official data showed. The active COVID-19 case count in the district came down to 1,121 from 1,152 the previous day, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

The number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar is the fifth highest in the state. On the bright side, 148 more patients got discharged during the period with the overall COVID-19 recoveries reaching 21,891.

The death toll from the pandemic remained at 83 in Gautam Buddh Nagar with a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 94.78 per cent, the statistics showed. The number of active cases in UP rose to 22,990 from 22,797 on Wednesday, while the overall recoveries reached 5,18,390 and the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 7,848 on Thursday, the data showed.

