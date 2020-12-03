PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:30pm

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 9:30pm, according to data provided by various governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 4723 4583 61 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 870076 856320 7014 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 16320 15488 54 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 213336 208843 985 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 237349 230503 1281 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 17717 16452 284 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 240863 218195 2919 ------------------------------------------------------------Daman, Diu & Dadra 3311 3295 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 582058 543514 9424 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 48365 46251 696 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 214309 195365 4031 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 239239 221203 2520 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 42161 33604 676 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 111712 104890 1718 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 109538 106660 971 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 889113 852584 11821------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 620049 556378 2329 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 8623 7642 119 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 210374 193187 3300 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 1837358 1703274 47472------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 25536 22172 294 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 12005 11241 116 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 3881 3647 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 11283 10410 64 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 320017 314023 1755 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 37119 36062 613 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 154064 141478 4862 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 274486 246572 2370 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 5072 4661 111 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 786163 763428 11747------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 271492 261028 1465 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 32803 31856 369 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 76275 69271 1263 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 549228 518390 7848 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 493316 460634 8576 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 9569334 9013104 139136------------------------------------------------------------INCREASED BY 36858 42403 540 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the Union Health Ministry placed the total number of cases at 95,34,965 and the death toll at 1,38,648. The ministry said that 89,73,373 people have so far recovered from the infection.