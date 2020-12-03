Sena leader Sanjay Raut undergoes angioplasty

Shiv Sena MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Thursday underwent angioplasty, his family said. The 59-year-old Sena MP, often in news because of his blunt statements, had undergone his first angioplasty procedure on November 11 last year.

"He got admitted into Lilavati hospital today and underwent angiography. Out of three stents placed earlier to remove arterial blockages, one was found blocked again. And a fresh blockage was detected this time," his brother and MLA Sunil Raut said. "Hence the doctors have now inserted another two stents for a smooth blood circulation. His health is stable," Sunil told PTI.