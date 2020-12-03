Left Menu
Development News Edition

Voluntary and free: Portugal approves COVID-19 vaccination plan

Another 2.7 million people will get vaccinated during the second phase of the plan, including those aged 65 and over, and the rest of the population is expected to be vaccinated during a third phase. Health Minister Marta Temido said the country would buy 22 million doses of COVID-19 shots for 200 million euros ($243.14 million).

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 03-12-2020 23:39 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 23:36 IST
Voluntary and free: Portugal approves COVID-19 vaccination plan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Portugal on Thursday announced plans to vaccinate people against the coronavirus voluntarily and free of charge, and said it hoped to inoculate nearly 10% of the population during the first phase that will kick off next month. Priority will be given to those over 50 with pre-existing conditions, such as coronary disease or lung problems, frontline professionals from sectors such as health, military and security, as well as people in care homes and intensive care units.

The first phase should be completed between January and February, Francisco Ramos, the coordinator of the government's vaccination task force, said. He also said first phase could extend into April if there were delays. Shots will be administered at 1,200 vaccination points in health centres across the country.

"We can already see the light at the end of the tunnel but not all vaccines arrive on the first day... they will gradually arrive throughout the year," said Prime Minister Antonio Costa. Another 2.7 million people will get vaccinated during the second phase of the plan, including those aged 65 and over, and the rest of the population is expected to be vaccinated during a third phase.

Health Minister Marta Temido said the country would buy 22 million doses of COVID-19 shots for 200 million euros ($243.14 million). It had signed agreements to buy the shots with potential manufacturers CureVac, Pfizer-BioNTech , Moderna, Johnson&Johnson, Sanofi and GSK. Pfizer's Portuguese unit said on Wednesday it would be able to distribute its vaccine three days after the European Union's medicines agency has given the green light.

Portugal, with a population of about 10 million people, has reported 307,618 coronavirus cases, with 4,724 deaths. After a relatively mild first wave of the disease compared with countries such as Spain or Italy, Portugal has suffered record number of infections and deaths during the second wave over the past few weeks.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Boeing's updated 737 MAX completes first flight with media onboard

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

OPEC, Russia agree to nudge up oil output gradually from Jan

OPEC and a group of allied countries including Russia have agreed to increase their oil production by 500,000 barrels per day from JanuaryAlexander Novak, deputy prime minister of Russia, announced the decision on Thursday after long talks ...

J-K BJP expels 10 members for anti-party activities

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP on Thursday expelled 10 members for anti-party activities after eight of them contested the District Development Council DCC polls and the panchayat by-elections in the union territory against the partys official c...

COVID-19 recovery focus of UN General Assembly special session

Today marks an overdue and much needed moment of reckoning. None of us could have imagined, this time last year, what was to come, said Assembly President Volkan Bozkir, speaking at the opening of the two-day gathering. We are working for...

Odisha's fish production may rise by 1.24 tonne through cage culture: CM

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said that fish production in the state can be increased by over 1.24 lakh tonne annually through cage culture, which is being promoted in a big way. The cage fish culture will also play a sig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020