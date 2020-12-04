FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Worldwide COVID-19 deaths crossed 1.5 million on Thursday, as South Korea's capital required most establishments to close at 9 p.m. each day and Italy banned midnight mass and movement between towns over Christmas and New Year. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2020 12:05 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 11:47 IST
Worldwide COVID-19 deaths crossed 1.5 million on Thursday, as South Korea's capital required most establishments to close at 9 p.m. each day and Italy banned midnight mass and movement between towns over Christmas and New Year.
DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.
* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE
* Spain's Catalonia region will not relax restrictions as planned because of worsening infection rates, prompting some ski slopes to postpone their opening next week. * France will ensure free vaccinations for all and has earmarked some 1.5 billion euros ($1.82 billion) of next year's social security budget to cover the cost.
* Britain will pay 120,000 pounds ($161,676) to individuals who suffer any severe side-effects from COVID-19 vaccines. AMERICAS
* U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said he would publicly take a coronavirus vaccine to demonstrate its safety. * IBM and U.S. officials are sounding the alarm over hackers targeting companies critical to the distribution of vaccines.
* Costa Rica has signed an agreement with Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech SE for the manufacture and delivery of 3 million COVID-19 vaccines next year. ASIA-PACIFIC
* Victims of the world's worst industrial disaster 36 years ago in India said the pandemic has worsened their plight. * Indonesia recorded its biggest daily rise in infections on Thursday, with its COVID-19 task force attributing the jump to a lag in some areas reporting cases.
MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * A partial lockdown will begin this weekend in the Gaza Strip after infections spiked in the densely populated territory.
* South Africa tightened some restrictions in the Eastern Cape province where infections are rising the most, curbing movement and gatherings, but decided against reinstating a nationwide lockdown. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS
* Challenges in Pfizer Inc's supply chain for the raw materials used in its COVID-19 vaccine played a role in its decision to slash its 2020 production target. * Moderna Inc said it expects to have between 100 million and 125 million doses of its experimental vaccine available globally in the first quarter of 2021.
* AstraZeneca and Oxford University have given conflicting accounts of how they came upon the most effective dosing pattern for their vaccine. ECONOMIC IMPACT
* Asian shares scaled a record high on Friday on the growing prospect of a large U.S. economic package, while hopes that vaccine rollouts will boost the global economy underpinned investor sentiment. * A bipartisan, $908 billion coronavirus aid plan gained momentum in the U.S. Congress on Thursday as conservative lawmakers expressed their support.
* U.S. bankruptcy filings fell last month to their lowest in more than 14 years, a jarring disconnect with a worsening economic outlook as COVID-19 cases surge. * Japan will establish subsidies for regional banks that shore up their core strength through mergers and integration as part of efforts to revive regional economies.
- READ MORE ON:
- Asian
- New Year
- BioNTech SE
- Joe Biden
- German
- Moderna Inc
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall as fresh outbreaks overshadow vaccine progress
Asian stocks follow Wall Street lower on virus anxiety
Soccer-Li's headed double gives SIPG winning start in Asian Champions League
Soccer-Melbourne's Rojas puts coronavirus concerns aside for Asian Champions League
Soccer-We must start winning, says Corica as Asian Champions League exit looms