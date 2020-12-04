Left Menu
Delhi govt tells healthcare facilities to submit HCWs data for COVID vaccination

Also, the Centre in a letter to states and union territories has said MBBS and BDS doctors as well as interns, staff nurses, auxiliary nurse midwives and pharmacists would be considered as potential vaccinators, for carrying out the drive, provided that they are actively involved in day-to-day provision of clinical care and have experience in administering injections. Delhi recorded 3,734 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday with over 70,000 tests being conducted for the second consecutive day, even as the positivity rate dipped to 4.96 per cent, authorities said.

Delhi govt tells healthcare facilities to submit HCWs data for COVID vaccination

The Delhi government has begun the process of enrolment of healthcare workers of different hospitals, nursing homes and other facilities for COVID-19 vaccination. For uploading data a link has been provided on the website of the Delhi State Health Mission, according to a public notice published in a national daily. Hundreds of healthcare workers (HCWs) at government and private facilities in Delhi had contracted the novel coronavirus, and many more are still getting affected by it.

"Delhi government is enrolling healthcare workers for COVID-19 vaccination. Many registered nursing homes and hospitals have already submitted data, along with many smaller unregistered clinics," the notice said. The Delhi government invites all those remaining healthcare facilities to submit the names of healthcare workers in their institutions, nursing homes, clinics and OPDs, it said.

Healthcare workers include medical and paramedical staff, supporting, security and administrative staff of all allopathic, dental, AYUSH, physiotherapy clinics, diagnostic laboratories, radiology centres and other healthcare settings, the notice said. According to Union Health Ministry officials, the anti-coronavirus vaccine, once available, would be distributed under a special COVID-19 inoculation programme, using processes, technology and network of the existing Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP).

The government has initiated preparations for introduction of COVID-19 vaccine upon its availability and as part of it, one of the activities is creating a database of healthcare workers who will be prioritised for coronavirus vaccine.

Delhi recorded 3,734 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday with over 70,000 tests being conducted for the second consecutive day, even as the positivity rate dipped to 4.96 per cent, authorities said. The Thursday health bulletin said that the total number of cases has climbed to 5,82,058, while the recovery rate stood at over 93 per cent.

