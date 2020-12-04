Two girls killed by food poisoning in UP's Ballia

A seven-year-old girl and another aged 14 died and five others were taken ill due to suspected food poisoning in Narhi village in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, officials said on Friday

"There was a fair in the village on Wednesday and some people ate chow mein at a stall. Seven people got ill on Thursday and were admitted to a private hospital," Additional Chief Medical Officer (ACMO) Harinandan said

Mahima (7) and Priya Rai died during treatment, the ACMO said. The official said the treatment of five others, aged between four and 10, is under way.