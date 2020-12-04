Left Menu
U.S. expert Fauci backtracks on criticism of UK on vaccine-NBC

U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Friday he was reacting to gloating by a British television interviewer when he criticized the country's quick approval of the first coronavirus vaccine. "It was just one of those things where I sat down in front of the TV with a British TV station and the first thing they said was, 'Ah, we beat you guys.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-12-2020 18:08 IST
Image Credit: ANI

U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Friday he was reacting to gloating by a British television interviewer when he criticized the country's quick approval of the first coronavirus vaccine.

"It was just one of those things where I sat down in front of the TV with a British TV station and the first thing they said was, 'Ah, we beat you guys. We beat the Americans to the punch'. And I kind of reacted back at him when I think I probably should not have done," Fauci, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, said on NBC's "Today" show.

