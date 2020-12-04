Left Menu
Development News Edition

Price of Remdesivir injection fixed at Rs 2,360 in Maharashtra

The government has also put together a list of 59 pharmaceutical outlets where it can be purchased, covering all the major cities, towns and districts, said Dr Pradeep Vyas, principal secretary, public health and family welfare.The injection is available free of cost in the state-run hospitals.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-12-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 18:25 IST
Price of Remdesivir injection fixed at Rs 2,360 in Maharashtra
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Maharashtra government on Friday fixed the price of Remdesivir injection, used for treating critical COVID-19 cases, at Rs 2,360 apiece. The government has also put together a list of 59 pharmaceutical outlets where it can be purchased, covering all the major cities, towns and districts, said Dr Pradeep Vyas, principal secretary, public health and family welfare.

"The injection is available free of cost in the state-run hospitals. But private hospitals are also treating COVID-19 patients," he said. "The price of a single dose of the injection is fixed at Rs 2,360," Dr Vyas added.

The Food and Drugs Administration has issued an order accordingly, he said.

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Was Chahal a "like-for-like" concussion substitute for Jadeja, questions Henriques

Australia all-rounder Moises Henriques on Friday questioned whether Yuzvendra Chahal can be called a like for like concussion substitute for Ravindra Jadeja after the leg-spinner spun his web to take India to aa 11-run victory in the first ...

Hike in contactless transaction limit to further digital drive: Industry

The RBI allowing a higher contactless transaction limit of Rs 5,000 against Rs 2,000 currently will drive digital payments further in the country and shows the central banks commitment to promote a less-cash economy, industry players said o...

Sneha wins 7th leg of Hero WPGT, Amandeep is top pro finisher

Amateur Sneha Singh took the spotlight with a wire-to-wire win in the seventh leg on Friday, as the Hero Womens Pro Golf Tour staged its first event after nine months due to the COVID-19 pandemic at the Noida Golf Course here. Hyderabad t...

Moral victory, party only alternative to ruling TRS in Telangana: BJP on Hyderabad local polls

BJPs performance in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC polls is a moral victory for the party and it has emerged as the only alternative to the ruling TRS in Telangana, its general secretary Bhupender Yadav said on Friday. Cou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020