Guj records 1,510 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths

Gujarat recorded 1,510 new cases of coronavirus and 18 deaths in the last 24 hours, the health department said on Friday evening. The state's caseload thus went up to 2,15,819 and death toll to 4,049.

As many as 1,627 patients recovered during this period, the department added. Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,15,819, new cases 1,510, death toll 4,049, discharged 1,96,992, active cases 14,778 and people tested so far 81,02,712.