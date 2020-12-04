3 more COVID-19 deaths, 111 new cases in Chandigarh
The Union Territory has 928 active cases of the novel coronavirus, as of now, according to a medical bulletin.A total of 161 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the recovery count to 16,613, the bulletin said.PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-12-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 21:37 IST
Three more deaths due to COVID-19 in Chandigarh brought the toll to 287, while 111 new cases took the infection tally to 17,828 on Friday, according to a medical bulletin. The Union Territory has 928 active cases of the novel coronavirus, as of now, according to a medical bulletin.
A total of 161 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the recovery count to 16,613, the bulletin said. So far 1,49,019 samples have been taken for COVID-19 testing and 1,30,367 of them tested negative while reports of 156 are awaited, it said.
