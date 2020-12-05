Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden, noting 'grim' jobs report, urges quick action on coronavirus aid

President-elect Joe Biden said Friday's "grim" jobs report shows the economic recovery is stalling, urging the U.S. Congress to pass a coronavirus relief bill immediately and follow up with "hundreds of billions of dollars" in more aid in January.

Reuters | Updated: 05-12-2020 03:02 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 03:02 IST
Biden, noting 'grim' jobs report, urges quick action on coronavirus aid

President-elect Joe Biden said Friday's "grim" jobs report shows the economic recovery is stalling, urging the U.S. Congress to pass a coronavirus relief bill immediately and follow up with "hundreds of billions of dollars" in more aid in January. "If we don't act now, the future will be very bleak. Americans need help and they need it now. And they need more to come early next year," said Biden, who takes office on Jan. 20.

A government report on Friday showed the labor market slowing in November as the COVID-19 pandemic eclipsed its levels of the spring. Some 179,124 new infections are reported each day, a record, and more than 276,000 Americans have died of the disease. Biden, the Democratic former vice president, offered support for an emerging bipartisan package of around $908 billion in COVID-19 spending that has drawn tentative support from members of both parties in Congress.

He said he would also press for more relief. "?Any package passed in the lame-duck session is not going to be enough overall. It's critical but it's just a start. Congress is going to need to act again in January," Biden told reporters in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

"We're looking at hundreds of billions of dollars," he said. Biden has focused heavily on the pandemic and economy during the transition, after a campaign in which he made President Donald Trump's mishandling of the coronavirus a central theme.

He is expected to name Jeff Zients, a co-chair of his transition and a former Obama administration economic aide, as his coronavirus "czar" to coordinate the government's pandemic response and oversee an ambitious vaccine distribution effort, according to a person familiar with the matter. Earlier this week, he unveiled his economic team, led by his nominee for Treasury secretary, former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.

But he faces intensifying pressure from congressional allies and rights groups to make ethnically diverse picks for the remaining slots in his administration. Biden was set to meet the board of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, a long-running Black civil rights organization, on Tuesday to discuss criticisms that his cabinet picks lacked the representation he promised during a campaign that was propelled by Black voters.

The League of United Latin American Citizens, another prominent civil rights group, released a statement on Friday urging "President Biden and his transition team to take a fresh, close-up look at the voting clout of Latinos across America" and ensure his top advisers reflect the nation's diversity. Members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus on Thursday both publicly and privately lobbied for Biden to name more Latino members to his top positions, stewing over reports that Biden's team sidelined Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham for a position atop the Health and Human Services department after she turned down the Interior secretary job. Lujan Grisham is of Mexican-American descent.

Biden's selections for top roles thus far have included some ground-breaking picks, including Yellen, who would be the first female Treasury secretary; Neera Tanden, who would be the first woman of color to run the Office of Management and Budget; and Cecilia Rouse, who would be the first Black woman to oversee the Council of Economic Advisers. Transition spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday that Biden would announce more positions early next week, including members of his public health team.

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence was visiting Georgia on Friday, where he received a briefing on the pandemic at the Atlanta headquarters of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and then joined a rally for Republican U.S. senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who face January runoff elections that will determine control of the U.S. Senate. Trump, a Republican who has still refused to concede to Biden, is scheduled to headline a rally with Perdue and Loeffler on Saturday.

TRENDING

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

Norway to use three vaccines to stop COVID-19 from early 2021

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kuwait's emir happy with efforts to solve the Gulf dispute -state news agency

Kuwaits Emir Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah is happy with the achievement reached and the continuous efforts to solve the Gulf dispute, the state news agency said on Friday.Emir of Kuwait added the agreement reflects the aspiration of the parties ...

INTERVIEW-Snowboard pioneer wants more people on the slopes to fight climate change

By Umberto Bacchi Dec 4 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Famed for his daring descents down the untracked slopes of hard-to-reach peaks from Norway to Alaska, snowboarding pioneer Jeremy Jones enjoys being alone in nature.Yet the 45-year-old wo...

Biden, noting 'grim' jobs report, urges quick action on coronavirus aid

President-elect Joe Biden said Fridays grim jobs report shows the economic recovery is stalling, urging the U.S. Congress to pass a coronavirus relief bill immediately and follow up with hundreds of billions of dollars in more aid in Januar...

US STOCKS-Wall St hits highs as slowing job growth spurs stimulus bets

Wall Streets main indexes rose to all-time highs on Friday as data showing the slowest U.S. jobs growth in six months raised investors expectations for a new fiscal relief bill to help revive the coronavirus-hit economy.So-called cyclical s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020