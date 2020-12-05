Left Menu
Surat district reports 241 fresh COVID-19 cases

With 241 new coronavirus positive cases being detected on Saturday, Surat districts tally of infections rose to 43,718, Gujarat health departmentsaid. Surat city reported202 new cases and 221 recoveries, while rural parts added 39 infections and 48 recoveries.Surat citys recoveryrate stood at 93.93 per cent with 31,179 patients having been discharged so far, the department said.

PTI | Surat | Updated: 05-12-2020 21:51 IST
With 241 new coronavirus positive cases being detected on Saturday, Surat district's tally of infections rose to 43,718, Gujarat health departmentsaid. The count of fatalities rose to 1,081 with two more patients succumbing to the viral disease, it said.

At 269, recoveries exceeded the new cases during the day. Surat city reported202 new cases and 221 recoveries, while rural parts added 39 infections and 48 recoveries.

Surat city's recoveryrate stood at 93.93 per cent with 31,179 patients having been discharged so far, the department said. A total21,366 patients are quarantined in Surat while 8,66,984 patients have been surveyed in localities from where COVID-19 positive cases were reported, it said.

431 patients currently remain hospitalised in various hospitals in the city. Kamrej taluka has reported 2,346 COVID-19 cases so far, the highest among nine talukas in Surat district.

With 81 cases, the number is the lowest in Umarpada taluka, said the officials..

