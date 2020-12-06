Left Menu
The fresh fatalities were reported in Nagaon and Sonitpur districts, he said.As many as 163 more people have been cured of the disease, taking the states recovery count to 2,09,127, the minister said. Assam has so far tested over 54.49 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 24,016 in the last 24 hours, the minister added.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 06-12-2020 00:01 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 00:01 IST
Assam reports 157 new COVID-19 cases, 2 fresh fatalities

Assam's COVID-19 tally mounted to 2,13,662 on Saturday as 157 more people tested positive for the infection, while two fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 989, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The fresh fatalities were reported in Nagaon and Sonitpur districts, he said.

As many as 163 more people have been cured of the disease, taking the state's recovery count to 2,09,127, the minister said. The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 97.88 per cent, he said.

The state now has 3,543 active cases, and three patients have migrated to other states, he said. Assam has so far tested over 54.49 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 24,016 in the last 24 hours, the minister added.

