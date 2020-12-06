Jammu and Kashmir records four more COVID-19 deaths, 531 fresh cases

The COVID-19 tally in Jammu and Kashmir reached 1,13,288 on Sunday with 531 new cases, while four more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,746, officials said. Out of the 531 fresh cases, 308 are from the Jammu division and 223 from the Kashmir division, they said.

Jammu district recorded a maximum of 132 cases, followed by 97 in Srinagar district. The number of active cases surged to 5,170 in the Union Territory as 366 patients recovered from the infection.

A total of 1,06,372 patients have recovered from the infection so far, the officials said. Meanwhile, the UT reported four COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours -- three from Jammu and one from the Kashmir region.