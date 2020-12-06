Left Menu
COVID: 10 more deaths, 802 new cases in Punjab

A total of 623 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of thosse recovered to 1,43,415, as per the bulletin.Twelve critical patients are on ventilator support while 166 are on oxygen support, it said. A total of 33,52,671 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, the bulletin said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-12-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 20:22 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Punjab on Sunday reported 10 more deaths, pushing the toll to 4,915, while 802 new cases took the infection count to 1,56,226. There are 7,896 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of now, according to a medical bulletin.

Mohali reported 157 new cases, followed by 114 in Ludhiana and 86 in Amritsar, among the fresh cases witnessed in the state. A total of 623 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of thosse recovered to 1,43,415, as per the bulletin.

Twelve critical patients are on ventilator support while 166 are on oxygen support, it said. A total of 33,52,671 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, the bulletin said.

