Surat sees 235 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths; 282 recover

Surat district reported 235 COVID- 19 cases and three deaths on Sunday, while 282 people, including 227 from areas under the civic body, were discharged, an official said. The district now has 44,953 cases, including 1,084 deaths, he added.

"The city areas accounted for 199 of the new cases, while rural parts saw 36 new cases and 55 people recovering. The recovery rate of Surat city is now 94.04 per cent with a total of 31,406 people getting discharged so far," he said.

A Surat Municipal Corporation official said 21,523 people are quarantined, while 426 are hospitalised. "There are 137 patients in civil hospital and SMIMER, both of which have a combined bed capacity of 3,046. The bed occupancy of civil hospital is 4 per cent, and that of SMIMER hospital is 7.06 per cent," he added.

In rural Surat, Kamrej taluka leads with 2,356 cases, including 10 detected during the day, while Choryasi follows with 2,271 cases..