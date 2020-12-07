BoE's Haldane says consumer spending has come back at a 'real pace' -Daily Mail

BoE's Haldane says consumer spending has come back at a 'real pace' -Daily MailReuters | Updated: 07-12-2020 06:38 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 06:38 IST
Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane said consumer spending has come back at a "real pace" in the UK as coronavirus-related restrictions were loosened last week and Christmas shoppers returned to high streets.
"Households have shown unbelievable resilience," Haldane said in an interview with Daily Mail published on Monday.
