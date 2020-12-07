Left Menu
Serum Institute of India seeks emergency use authorisation for its COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield'

The Serum Institute of India (SII) has applied to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) seeking emergency use authorisation for its COVID-19 vaccine "Covishield" in the country.

07-12-2020
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

By Sahil Pandey The Serum Institute of India (SII) has applied to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) seeking emergency use authorisation for its COVID-19 vaccine "Covishield" in the country.

This comes a day after Pfizer India sought a similar approval from India's drug regulator for its coronavirus vaccine. "SII has applied for emergency use authorisation to DCGI. The application will be reviewed by the expert committee and after that final call will be taken," a senior government official confirmed ANI.

The SII is the first indigenous company that has sought emergency approval for the vaccine developed along with global pharma giant AstraZeneca and Oxford University. The Pune-based company earlier stated that ChAdOx1 nCov-2019 coronavirus vaccine, developed by teams at the University of Oxford, has been shown to trigger a robust immune response in healthy adults aged 56-69 and those over 70 years of age.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the company's pandemic level facility in Pune last month, SII Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Adar Poonawalla had said that indications suggest that the Central government may purchase 300-400 million doses by July 2021. He further said the SII has already produced 40-50 million doses of the vaccine per month, and the pharma giant is planning to stretch it up to 100 million doses of the vaccine per month by February. (ANI)

