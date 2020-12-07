Left Menu
Development News Edition

Melbourne welcomes first international flight in 5 months as coronavirus curbs ease

Australia's second-largest city welcomed its first international passenger flight in five months on Monday, an arrival that will test the state of Victoria's revamped hotel quarantine system.

Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2020 10:58 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 10:58 IST
Melbourne welcomes first international flight in 5 months as coronavirus curbs ease

Australia's second-largest city welcomed its first international passenger flight in five months on Monday, an arrival that will test the state of Victoria's revamped hotel quarantine system. Australia has since March closed its borders to non-citizens, but airports serving Melbourne, Victoria's capital, stopped accepting any arrivals in late June after an outbreak of COVID-19 that begun at two hotels where arrivals were quarantining.

More than 20,000 infections were recorded in Victoria when hotel staff contracted the virus from people returning from overseas. The outbreak has been widely blamed on failures of private contractors to follow protocol. With hundreds of people expected to arrive in Victoria each week, state authorities have said police officers will now enforce stricter standards.

The new system will greet Australians arriving on a flight from Sri Lanka, who will now no longer be allowed to leave their rooms under the new hotel quarantine restrictions. The system is similar to the model used in Sydney, capital of New South Wales, Australia's largest state, which has accommodated thousands of people returning without any clusters emerging.

With New South Wales recording just one local infection in the last month, the state has gradually eased most social distancing restrictions. From Monday, dubbed by the state government as "freedom day", nearly all venues were allowed to accommodate one person for every 2 square metres. Previously venues were restricted to one patron per 4 square meters.

There will also be no limit on the number of people attending weddings and funerals. Western Australia said that from Tuesday it will remove restrictions on people arriving from Victoria and New South Wales. The move will see nearly all Australia's internal borders reopened, a boost to domestic tourism operators and airlines such as Qantas and Virgin Australia.

Australia has reported about 28,000 cases of COVID-19 and 908 deaths since the pandemic began. Just 44 active cases remain in the country, with most in hotel quarantine.

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

VE Commercial Vehicles starts production at new truck plant at Bhopal

VE Commercial Vehicles VECV, a joint venture between the Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, has started commercial operations at its new truck manufacturing unit at Bagroda in Bhopal, making it the companys eighth facility in Madhya Pradesh. Th...

China's senior diplomat hopes U.S. policy on China can 'return to objectivity'

Chinas senior diplomat Wang Yi called for a steady transition of relations between China and the United States on Monday.Chinas relations with the United States hit rock bottom during the Trump administration, which is set to be replaced by...

After political parties, progressive outfits condemn move to name new RGCB campus after Golwalkar

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 7 PTI With a political row raging over the Centres decision to name the second campus of the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology here after the RSS ideologue M S Golwalkar, two progressive outfits have condemned th...

Ind vs Aus: Kohli and team look to complete white-wash in T20Is

In their final white-ball game of 2020, set to be played on Tuesday, Virat Kohli and his team would have the opportunity to white-wash hosts Australia in the shortest format. The Men in Blue have won the first two T20Is of the ongoing three...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020