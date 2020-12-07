Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world
956 a.m.Single day rise of 32,981 new COVID-19 cases, 391 fatalities pushes Indias virus caseload to 96,77,203, death toll to 1,40,573 Government. 935 a.m.Two new COVID-19 cases in Mizoram. 914 a.m.Jharkhand reports 92 fresh COVID-19 cases, seven more deaths..PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2020 13:43 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 13:17 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 12:50 p.m. IndiGo to refund all passengers by January 31 for flight cancellations due to lockdown.
11:38 a.m. Puducherry adds 26 new coronavirus cases, one death takes toll to 615.
11:36 a.m. Serum Institute applies for emergency use authorisation for COVID-19 vaccine.
11:29 a.m. Pakistan reports 3,795 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate hits record 9.71 per cent.
10:32 a.m. Arunachal Pradesh reports 11 new COVID-19 cases.
10:50 a.m. COVID-19 tally in Andaman and Nicobar Islands rises to 4,754 with 11 new cases.
10:03 a.m. Telangana logs 517 new cases, 2 deaths push toll to 1,474.
9:57 a.m. Active COVID-19 cases falls below 4 lakh to 3,96,729, while 91,39,901 people have recovered so far: Union Health Ministry. 9:56 a.m.
Single day rise of 32,981 new COVID-19 cases, 391 fatalities pushes India's virus caseload to 96,77,203, death toll to 1,40,573: Government. 9:35 a.m.
Two new COVID-19 cases in Mizoram. 9:14 a.m.
Jharkhand reports 92 fresh COVID-19 cases, seven more deaths.
- READ MORE ON:
- Puducherry
- Telangana
- Arunachal Pradesh
- IndiGo
- Mizoram
ALSO READ
Cyclonic storm likely to cross over TN, Puducherry on Nov 25
Telangana logs 873 new COVID-19 cases; CM alerts officials on second wave
Telangana reports 602 new coronavirus cases
Cyclonic storm to move towards Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast in next 24 hours: IMD
33 Maoist militia members surrender in Telangana