Kremlin sees no need to impose a broad lockdown

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 07-12-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 15:39 IST
The Kremlin said on Monday there was no need to impose lockdown restrictions to curb the sharp rise in coronavirus cases since September and that the current set of measures in place were widely seen by authorities as enough.

Infections have surged to record highs in recent weeks. Earlier on Monday authorities confirmed 28,142 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, including 7,279 in Moscow.

