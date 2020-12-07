Left Menu
FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

California compelled much of the state to close shop and stay at home on Monday, when some of the harshest coronavirus restrictions in the United States came into effect one day after the state set a record with more than 30,000 new COVID-19 cases. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 18:40 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

California compelled much of the state to close shop and stay at home on Monday, when some of the harshest coronavirus restrictions in the United States came into effect one day after the state set a record with more than 30,000 new COVID-19 cases.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread of COVID-19, open https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/ in an external browser.

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. EUROPE

* Greece said it will not re-open schools, restaurants and courts until Jan. 7, while Hungary will maintain restrictions until Jan. 11 and Denmark's prime minister flagged further measures in parts of the country. * France's health minister told members of parliament that it is unlikely that the number of daily new coronavirus cases will fall to 5,000 by Dec. 15, BFM TV reported.

* The Kremlin said there was no need to impose lockdown restrictions to curb a sharp rise in cases and that current measures were widely seen by authorities as enough. * Millions of vaccine doses could be airlifted to Britain if ports are snarled up because Britain fails to agree a trade deal with the European Union when Brexit's transition period ends, a junior minister said.

* Prince William and his wife Kate arrived in Edinburgh at the start of a nationwide tour to thank frontline workers, care home staff and teachers for efforts during the pandemic. AMERICAS

* Members of the U.S. Congress are expected as early as Monday to unveil bipartisan legislation to send a long-awaited infusion of federal aid to American families and businesses. * President-elect Joe Biden will nominate Xavier Becerra as health secretary as soon as Monday, a source said.

* Brazil's leader Jair Bolsonaro is moving to assert control of the nation's independent health regulator, which some health experts fear will politicize the agency and give the president, one of the world's most prominent coronavirus skeptics, free rein over vaccine approvals. ASIA-PACIFIC

* The emergence of Japan's coldest city as a COVID-19 hotspot has raised fears that it could signal what the rest of the nation may face as winter sets in and more people stay indoors, raising transmission risks. * South Korean President Moon Jae-in called for expanded coronavirus testing and more thorough tracing as the country struggled to control its latest and largest wave of infections.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * In Kenya, the coronavirus is spreading into rural areas with creaky healthcare, where scarce ICU units are full and turning patients away, medics told Reuters.

* Turkey entered its first full weekend lockdown since May as deaths from coronavirus more than doubled in less than three weeks to hit record highs, with daily infections now among the highest numbers recorded globally. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* India is accelerating its review of coronavirus vaccines developed by Pfizer and AstraZeneca for emergency use, a senior official said. * Russia has granted approval for clinical trials to be held for Chinese COVID-19 vaccine Ad5-Ncov involving 8,000 volunteers, Interfax reported.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * World shares and other risk assets fell as growing risks of a no-deal Brexit that hit the pound hard and fresh Sino-U.S. tensions offset bets over more fiscal and central bank stimulus in Europe and the United States.

* Sweden's central bank will keep monetary policy expansionary for as long as necessary to fight the economic effects of the pandemic, policy meeting minutes showed. * Airlines battered by COVID-19 are prepping for key roles in the mass vaccine rollout that promises to unlock an immediate boost for the sector.

(Compiled by Sarah Morland; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

