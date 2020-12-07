Tripura's COVID-19 tally rises to 32,897 with 6 fresh cases

Six more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tripura on Monday, pushing the tally in the state to 32,897, a health department official said. The death toll rose to 370 after a patient succumbed to the infection, he said.

On Sunday, 69 people were discharged from GB Pant Hospital, the main referral facility for COVID-19 patients in the state. West Tripura district, of which state capital Agartala is a part, has accounted for 187 of the 370 COVID-19 deaths, the official said.

Tripura currently has 417 active coronavirus cases, while 32,087 people have recovered from the disease. Twenty-three patients have migrated to other states, the official said.

A total of 5,41,549 sample tests have been conducted for COVID-19 in the state so far. "The state has conducted 3,32,145 rapid antigen tests and 2,09,404 samples have been tested through by RT-PCR method," he added.