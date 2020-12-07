Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan records 19 more COVID-19 fatalities, 1,927 fresh cases

At present, there are 21,671 active cases in the state, while 2,58,393 people have recovered from the disease so far, it said.In Jaipur, the death toll due to COVID-19 is 459, followed by 257 in Jodhpur, 200 in Ajmer, 164 in Bikaner, 147 in Kota, 114 in Bharatpur, 105 in Udaipur and 95 in Pali.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-12-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 19:23 IST
Rajasthan records 19 more COVID-19 fatalities, 1,927 fresh cases

Rajasthan recorded 19 more coronavirus-related fatalities, taking the death toll to 2,448, while 1,927 new cases pushed the infection tally to 2,82,512 on Monday, according to the Health Department's daily bulletin. At present, there are 21,671 active cases in the state, while 2,58,393 people have recovered from the disease so far, it said.

In Jaipur, the death toll due to COVID-19 is 459, followed by 257 in Jodhpur, 200 in Ajmer, 164 in Bikaner, 147 in Kota, 114 in Bharatpur, 105 in Udaipur and 95 in Pali. Of the 1,927 new cases, 475 were reported from Jaipur, 203 from Jodhpur, 137 from Kota, 96 from Bharatpur, 89 from Nagaur, 84 from Udaipur, 78 from Alwar, among others.

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

IIT Mandi researchers propose technique to enhance power output of piezoelectric materials

Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi researchers have proposed a technique to enhance the power output of piezoelectric materials which can be used in floor tiles to generate electrical energy from human walking or on roads, according to o...

Ryanair CEO predicts problems for IAG ownership of BA after Brexit

The chief executive of Ryanair predicts problems for IAGs ownership of UK-based airline British Airways after Britains transition period with the European Union ends on Dec. 31, due to European Union airline ownership rules. I cannot see ho...

Poland's PKN Orlen to buy media company Polska Press

Polish refiner PKN Orlen is buying media company Polska Press, its chief executive said on Monday, shifting control of numerous regional newspapers to a state-owned company from its German owner.Warsaws ruling nationalist Law and Justice Pi...

Maha: Dutch woman held for ramming stolen vehicle into car

A 24-year-old Dutch woman tourist has been arrested for allegedly ramming a stolen jeep into a car in Satara in Maharashtra, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday evening near Vijaynagar on Patan-Karad road, and she had s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020