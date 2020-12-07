Left Menu
3,272 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala

While 4,705 people have been cured, the total recoveries so far has touched 5,77,616, health minister K K Shaijla said.Presently 59,467 people are undergoing treatment for the disease, she said in a release. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 6,39,664.At least 36 health workers were among those infected, she said.

PTI | Thiruvanan | Updated: 07-12-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 19:37 IST
Kerala reported 3,272 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total caseload in the state to over 6,39 lakh, while the toll mounted to 2,441 with 23 more fatalities. While 4,705 people have been cured, the total recoveries so far has touched 5,77,616, health minister K K Shaijla said.

Presently 59,467 people are undergoing treatment for the disease, she said in a release. The total number of positive cases in the state is now 6,39,664.

At least 36 health workers were among those infected, she said. In the last 24 hours, 33,758 samples were tested and the test positivity rate has touched 9.69 per cent.

So far, 66,42,364 samples have been tested, she said. Malappuram continued to account for the highest number of cases with 541 infections, followed by Kozhikode 383, Thrissur 304 and Kollam 292.

Of the positive cases, 49 had come from outside the state, 2,859 were infected through contacts and the source of infection of 328 people was yet to be traced, Shailaja said. As many as 3,09,887 people are under observation in various districts, out of which 14,583 are in isolation wards of the various hospitals, she said.

Three places were removed from the list of hotspots and one added, taking the total to 448..

