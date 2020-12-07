Goa: 90 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths on Monday; 154 discharged

Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 90 and reached 48,776 on Monday, while three patients died and 154 recovered during the day, an official said. The toll in the state is now 701, while the number of people who have recovered stands at 46,778, leaving it with 1,297 active cases, he said.

A total of 1,575 samples were tested during the day, he added. Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 48,776, new cases 90, death toll 701, discharged 46,778, active cases 1,297, samples tested till date 3,60,920.