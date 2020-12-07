PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:25pm

India's COVID-19 case count increased to over 97 lakh on Monday

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 9:25pm, according to data provided by various governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 4758 4624 61 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 872288 859624 7038 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 16395 15605 55 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 213925 209342 995 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 239565 233117 1297 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 18113 16899 293 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 246809 223772 2989 ------------------------------------------------------------Daman, Diu & Dadra 3317 3301 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 593924 561732 9706 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 48776 46778 701 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 220168 201580 4095 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 245288 230551 2611 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 45697 37029 729 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 113568 106758 1755 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 110278 107496 986 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 894004 857351 11867------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 639664 577616 2441 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 8893 7915 120 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 215957 199167 3347 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 1855341 1730715 47774------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 26225 22997 309 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 12314 11573 120 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 3936 3756 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 11418 10658 68 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 321564 316447 1778 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 37270 36263 615 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 156839 144301 4934 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 282512 258393 2448 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 5194 4602 115 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 791552 769048 11809------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 273858 264606 1474 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 32897 32087 370 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 78509 71105 1295 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 556397 526781 7944 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 505054 472454 8771 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 9702267 9176043 140918------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 27916 40530 416 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the Union Health Ministry placed the total number of cases at 96,77,203 and the death toll at 1,40,573. The ministry said that 91,39,901 people have so far recovered from the infection.