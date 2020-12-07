Chhattisgarh sees 1,423 COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths on Monday

Left Menu
With 21 more deaths, the toll crossed 3,000-mark and mounted to3,010, he said.He said 190 people were discharged from hospitals and 1,382 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 19,589 active cases. Chhattisgarhs coronavirus figures are as follows Positive cases 2,48,232, New cases 1,423, Death toll 3,010, Recovered 2,25,633, Active cases 19,589, People tested so far 27,93,937.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 07-12-2020 22:05 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 22:05 IST
Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count reached 2,48,232 on Monday after 1,423 people were detected with the infection, while the number of those who recovered reached 2,25,633, an official said. With 21 more deaths, the toll crossed 3,000-mark and mounted to3,010, he said.

He said 190 people were discharged from hospitals and 1,382 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 19,589 active cases. "Raipur district reported 135 new cases, taking its total count to 47,880, including 672 deaths. Durg saw 128 new cases, Janjgir-Champa 113, Korba 104, Raigarh 102, Rajnandgaon 99 and Bilaspur 92," he said.

Of the deaths recorded during the day, seven took place on Monday, eight on Sunday and six earlier," he added. Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,48,232, New cases 1,423, Death toll 3,010, Recovered 2,25,633, Active cases 19,589, People tested so far 27,93,937.

