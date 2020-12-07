WHO not yet had any discussions with Biden team - Tedros

WHO not yet had any discussions with Biden team - TedrosReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-12-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 22:15 IST
The World Health Organization has so far not had contact with the incoming administration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.
"The U.S. is in transition and the team is not formed in full so there can be no formal or organised discussions when they are in transition," Tedros told a news conference.