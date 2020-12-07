Chile announces fresh lockdowns, as president snapped without mask

Left Menu
Chile's health authorities on Monday announced a fresh lockdown in the capital Santiago after coronavirus cases spiked 18% in the past week. Health Minister Enrique Paris said the measure, which will involve a full lockdown on weekends and restricted activities during the week, was designed to avoid a full quarantine.

Reuters | Santiago | Updated: 07-12-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 22:31 IST
Chile's health authorities on Monday announced a fresh lockdown in the capital Santiago after coronavirus cases spiked 18% in the past week.

Health Minister Enrique Paris said the measure, which will involve a full lockdown on weekends and restricted activities during the week, was designed to avoid a full quarantine. The coronavirus first hit Chile, population 19 million, in March, and the country reached a peak in June, with more than 5,000 cases daily and ranking only behind Qatar globally for cases per capita.

In August, authorities began lifting the lid on lockdowns covering the capital suburb by suburb, using a step-by-step rule, while the focus of cases bounced from the mine-heavy north of the country to the south, where hospitals continue to be saturated. However, a steady uptick in cases that culminated in this week's 18% rise has prompted a change in strategy.

Paris said the return to partial lockdown was a "preventative step" to avoid a return to the previous full and lengthy lockdowns that caused significant economic hardship. "Given the number of inhabitants of the Metropolitan Region, that (18%) figure is shocking and worries us a lot," he said.

The announcement is complicated, however - and Paris faced tough questions at his regular news conference - because a picture emerged over the weekend of Chile's President Sebastian Pinera posing for a selfie with a bystander without wearing a mask. Pinera has apologized, and a government spokesman explained he had been walking alone along the beach in the upmarket central Chilean resort of Cachagua where he has a house, but was surprised by a bystander.

Chile has strict rules that require the wearing of masks in all public places including outside, and violations are punishable with sanctions that include significant fines and even jail terms. Spokesman Jaime Bellolio said the president would report himself to the health authorities.

Gaffe-prone Pinera has previously been pictured eating pizza on the night fierce social protests broke out in Santiago in October last year, and posing for pictures at the square that was the hub of the demonstrations after the pandemic forced its clearance.

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

