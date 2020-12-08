Left Menu
S.Korea to buy coronavirus vaccines for 44 million people

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 08-12-2020 07:25 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 07:25 IST
South Korea has signed deals with four companies as part of a programme that will provide coronavirus vaccines for 44 million people, the government said on Tuesday.

The government has arranged to buy 20 million doses each from AstraZeneca Inc., Pfizer, and Moderna, and another 4 million doses from Johnson & Johnson's Janssen, which together are enough to cover up to 34 million people.

Additional doses for 10 million people will be procured through the World Health Organization's global vaccine project, known as COVAX.

