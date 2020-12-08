Left Menu
Development News Edition

Career thoughts, parental relationships in adolescents with ADHD

A new study published in The Career Development Quarterly looked for potential links between negative or dysfunctional career thoughts and the quality of parental relationships in high school students with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-12-2020 11:00 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 11:00 IST
Career thoughts, parental relationships in adolescents with ADHD
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A new study published in The Career Development Quarterly looked for potential links between negative or dysfunctional career thoughts and the quality of parental relationships in high school students with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). In the study of 102 adolescents (76 boys, 26 girls) with ADHD, male participants' dysfunctional career thoughts were related to their relationships with their mothers.

Those who had positive relationships with their mothers exhibited less external conflict about their career choices. The findings may be useful for career counsellors as they consider the influence of family relationships on the career choices of adolescents with ADHD.

Future research should incorporate the influence of gender and race/ethnicity on such relationships and also focus on paternal relationships. "My collaborators and I are very excited about the findings and the implications of this study. We hope they spur more research to understand how dysfunctional career thoughts develop in relational contexts and aid in evidence-based, contextually driven relational interventions," said lead author Abiola Dipeolu, PhD, of Texas A&M University, Kingsville. (ANI)

Also Read: Meaningful reforms by government have paved way for the economy to come back on track: PHDCCI

  • READ MORE ON:
  • PhD

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two dead as car hits motorcycle in UP's Pratapgarh

Two young men riding a motorcycle died after being hit by a car on the Lucknow-Varanasi road here, police said on Tuesday. The victims, Taufeeq 20 and Shoaib 18, were returning home on Monday evening when the accident took place, Additional...

Farmers protest across India against Modi's liberalisation

Farmers protests against new laws liberalising agricultural markets spread across India on Tuesday, as farm organisations called for a nationwide strike after inconclusive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modis government.In eastern and w...

Canara Bank shares zoom nearly 8 pc

Shares of Canara Bank on Tuesday gained nearly 8 per cent after the firm set the floor price for its qualified institutional placement QIP to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore. The stock jumped 7.52 per cent to Rs 126.40 at the BSE.On the NSE, it ...

SC agrees to hear plea of Maha governor against HC's show cause notice for contempt

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a plea of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari against issuance of a show cause notice by the Uttarakhand High Court on a petition seeking contempt proceedings against him for his alleged fa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020