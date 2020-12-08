German leaders to discuss tighter COVID-19 measures this week - RBB

The German government and states will discuss tighter measures this week to suppress the COVID-19 virus, RBB broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing the Brandenburg state premier Dietmar Woidke.

Woidke said a number of state premiers would exchange views ahead of the meeting with the federal government. A partial lockdown and social distancing rules in place since the start of November have slowed, but not stopped the spread of the disease.

Chancellor Angela Merkel told party colleagues on Monday that existing lockdown measures in place in Germany would not be sufficient to get the country through the winter, participants at the meeting said.