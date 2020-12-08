Left Menu
Development News Edition

IATA, IFALPA cite CART guidelines asking governments to exempt crews from COVID-19 testing

The CART guidelines specifically recommend that crew members should not be subject to screening or restrictions applicable to other travelers. Furthermore, according to CART. health screening methods for crew members should be as “non-invasive as possible.”

IATA | Montreal | Updated: 08-12-2020 13:02 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 13:02 IST
IATA, IFALPA cite CART guidelines asking governments to exempt crews from COVID-19 testing
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the International Federation of Air Line Pilots' Associations (IFALPA) jointly called on governments to follow the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council Aviation Recovery Task Force (CART) guidelines to exempt crews from COVID-19 testing that is applied to air travelers.

The CART guidelines specifically recommend those crew members should not be subject to screening or restrictions applicable to other travelers. Furthermore, according to CART. health screening methods for crew members should be as "non-invasive as possible."

Despite this guidance, an increasing number of states are applying the same public health measures for the crew that is applied to the general traveling public. Such measures include providing proof of a negative COVID test prior to departure and in some cases, a second negative COVID test is required upon arrival. Furthermore, several civil aviation regulators only allow crew members with a negative COVID-19 PCR test certificate to layover in their respective countries.

"These measures not only contravene the recommended ICAO global guidance, but they also fail to take into account the fact that interactions with the local population are minimized," said Gilberto Lopez Meyer, IATA's Senior Vice President, Safety and Flight Operations. For example, the crew on layover are often restricted to the hotel. Such measures also ignore the fact that airlines already comply with the requirements of their home country health protection and monitoring programs to manage crew health, which typically includes measures to reduce the risk of infection.

"The measures being employed by some States are not only contravening the recommended guidance but are also putting undue stress and pressure on crews. The guidance provided has been carefully developed to ensure operations can continue without jeopardizing safety for both crews and passengers," said Captain Jack Netskar, IFALPA President.

In addition to the intrusion and physical discomfort of daily COVID-19 testing, there are significant cost considerations. One global airline has estimated the cost of complying with such requirements for a single daily flight would add up to the additional US $950,000 per year.

"Airlines are willing to invest in safety that delivers meaningful outcomes, but that is not the case with unilateral, uncoordinated testing requirements. States should acknowledge that crew presents a different risk profile than passengers and that more flexibility and relaxation of testing requirements and/or quarantine could be considered including exemptions," said Lopez Meyer.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai City aim to continue winning streak against Chennaiyin FC

A buoyant Mumbai City FC will be eyeing a fourth successive win when they take on former champions Chennaiyin FC in an Indian Super League game here on Wednesday. With momentum on their side, the Mumbai team will look to put it across a sce...

Germany may need tougher COVID-19 curbs before Christmas, minister says

Germany might tighten restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Health Minister Jens Spahn said, as a partial lockdown and social distancing rules in place since the start of November have slowed, but not stopped the disease sprea...

Motor racing-W Series to race with F1 in the Americas in 2021

The all-female W Series will start its eight race 2021 season at Frances Le Castellet circuit in June and end in Mexico City in October as part of its new role supporting Formula One, organisers said on Tuesday. The single sex series starte...

Antibodies in mucous membrane may dominate early COVID-19 immune response: Study

Scientists have assessed the immune response against the novel coronavirus in over 150 COVID-19 patients and found that the antibodies found in the mucous membrane are activated much earlier than other types, an advance which may lead to th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020